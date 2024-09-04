Cork’s Smarttech247 creates 50 jobs to further expansion

The new roles will be spread across technical support, sales, marketing and partner support, with at least half of the new hires based in Ireland.

Irish cybersecurity company Smarttech247 will hire 50 more people as it plans to grow in what it deems key international markets.

Founded by Ronan Murphy in 2008 and now led by CEO Raluca Saceanu, the Cork-based company combines threat intelligence with managed detection and response to provide insights to its customers.

Smarttech247 currently employs more than 200 people across its operations and has offices in Ireland, the UK, Romania, Poland and the US.

The new roles will be spread across technical support, sales, marketing and partner support and will based at the company’s various international offices. At least half of the new hires will be in Ireland.

The latest recruitment drive is part of the company’s new route-to-market plan, which it hopes will enable rapid expansion and enhanced services for customers across Ireland, the UK, the US, and the Middle East.

The cybersecurity company has been expanding its operations over the past couple of years. In February 2021, it announced plans to hire 30 new staff at its Cork headquarters.

It also invested in Northern Ireland for the first time in 2022, sharing plans to create 30 jobs at a new Belfast hub, and by December that same year, the company was listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM sub-market, giving it a valuation of £36.8m.

A recent report from Cybersecurity Ventures suggests global cybercrime costs will reach $10.5trn annually by 2025 and last year and Smarttech247’s own data from last year suggested that there was a 60pc spike in cyberattacks on Irish healthcare across an eight-week period. Michael McGrath, TD, the Government’s nominee for Ireland’s next European Commissioner, said cybersecurity is “a Europe-wide issue”.

“I’m acutely aware of the complex cybersecurity challenges facing public and private sector organisations. We all have a responsibility to guard against malicious cyber activity and it’s great to see Irish firms like Smarttech247 leading the way in tackling the latest developments in what we all realise is an evolving landscape,” he said.

Smarttech247’s CEO Saceanu said the company’s new route-to-market plans will accelerate the company’s growth. “By creating strategic partnerships and leveraging the expertise of our channel partners, we are poised to scale our operations globally while continuing to innovate and lead in the cybersecurity space.”

