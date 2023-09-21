Dublin construction services firm Strata plans 40 new jobs

The company said it is experiencing high growth and is recruiting for various teams including BIM management, digital services and data analytics.

Strata, a digital construction services and project controls services provider, has announced plans to double its workforce over the next three years.

The Dublin-based company aims to create 40 new jobs and said the majority will be based in Ireland. The roles will be spread across construction scheduling, planning management, 4D and 5D digital services, building information modelling (BIM) management, sustainability, data analytics and forensic delay analysis.

At time of writing, the only role available on Strata’s careers page is for a Dublin-based planning and scheduling engineer.

Founded in 2016 by CEO Enda Grimes, Strata aims to reduce the delays and project overruns that occur on large, complex construction projects, by offering an independent planning service.

The Dublin-based company has grown to serve more than 60 clients in 15 countries. Strata also has offices in the UK and Brazil. Over the years, the company has expanded its services into sectors such as virtual design, providing tailored 3D, 4D and 5D animations for projects.

Speaking on the expansion plans, Grimes said Strata has been experiencing high growth and increased demand “across all of our services”.

“The construction sector is undergoing a significant transformation, embracing innovative technology and environmental responsibility,” Grimes said. “Strata is thrilled to be part of this journey and our aim is to accelerate our contribution to the efficient and environmentally conscious delivery of large construction projects.”

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said Strata is helping a “cross sector of companies” improve their construction planning processes, by using products and services that are “better performing, more efficient, more environmentally sustainable and more effective for their customers”.

“I would like to congratulate the company on their expansion and look forward to learning about their success and progress in the future,” Coveney said.

