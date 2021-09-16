Stripe to add hundreds of engineering jobs in Dublin

The Irish-founded fintech could see its workforce in Ireland more than quadruple in size over the next five years.

Stripe will create hundreds of highly skilled software engineering jobs in Dublin over the next three years.

This expansion comes in addition to at least 1,000 jobs announced by Stripe in March this year. That recruitment drive is expected to take up to five years and includes roles across a broad range of teams.

“Ireland has emerged as a global leader in software development, and Stripe’s Dublin engineering hub has been enormously successful in building new product features and driving our international expansion,” said Stripe’s EMEA business lead, Matt Henderson.

“It makes perfect sense for us to double-down on Ireland as we grow our engineering presence in Europe.”

Stripe, founded by Irish brothers Patrick and John Collison in 2010, is dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin. It currently has more than 4,000 employees, including around 400 currently in Dublin.

Its platform to power online payments first launched in the US in 2011, arriving in Ireland in 2013. Two years later, Stripe opened its Dublin office.

Dublin later became the site of Stripe’s first engineering hub outside the US and now serves as the company’s international headquarters.

According to RTÉ, there could be as many as 500 new jobs created in engineering at Stripe. The Irish Times reports that these roles are expected to be largely office-based.

This latest investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Stripe is a leader in its industry and growing rapidly at scale with clear ambitions for continued expansion,” said IDA CEO Martin Shanahan. “The opportunity to pioneer new approaches to global money movement right here in Ireland will have a lasting and positive impact at home and abroad.”

Shanahan added that the growth of Stripe’s Dublin engineering hub will further Ireland’s reputation as “a recognised global software leader”.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, complimented the Collisons as “a truly remarkable Irish success story”.