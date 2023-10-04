Sligo start-up Tantek 4D is hiring 30 people in Ireland

This recruitment news from Tantek 4D comes just over a year since it announced it was creating 30 jobs in Sligo and Dublin to meet growing demand.

Digital engineering company Tantek 4D is going on a recruitment drive, with 20 roles available in Sligo and 10 in Dublin. The hiring announcement was made today (4 October) as the business opens its new headquarters in Sligo.

It is hoping to increase its staff headcount to power its planned expansion into international markets, including Belgium, Spain and Germany. Founded in 2018 by brothers Conor and Paul Tansey, Tantek 4D specialises in geospatial and building information modeling (BIM) technologies for sectors including life sciences, data centres and semiconductors. It is seeking people with skills in project management, geospatial surveying, BIM, data analytics and software development.

Among the roles it is currently recruiting for are project coordinator, senior site engineer, BIM engineer and geospatial surveyor.

“We are delighted to unveil our new office in Sligo as we prepare to embark on our international expansion plans. It has been an exciting year for us, having secured Enterprise Ireland investment while also winning several new projects across Europe,” said Dr Paul Tansey, Tantek’s CTO and co-founder. He said that the Sligo expansion was proof of the company’s continued commitment to doing business in Sligo and the northwest.

Enterprise Ireland’s regional director for the west and northwest, Méabh Conaghan described Tantek 4D as a “highly innovative Irish start-up making strong commercial and technical progress, having developed world-leading technology directly targeting the digitalisation of the thriving design, construction and planning sector.”

According to Tantek 4D’s website, the company offers hybrid working and does regular team-building events to foster a good workplace culture. Other perks it offers are membership of an online health portal and a cycle-to-work scheme. The company announced a recruitment drive in 2022, with 30 roles to be created over an 18-month period in Sligo and Dublin. This latest jobs announcement is in addition to last year’s one and the company is planning to fill the roles announced today over the next three years.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.