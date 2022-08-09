Charity platform Thriftify to create 20 jobs following €1.6m investment

The online platform said it has grown around 300pc each year since launching in 2018 and is now investing in continued expansion across the UK.

Charity retail platform Thriftify is planning to grow its business further after receiving a €1.6m investment, led by the very first HBAN Impact Syndicate.

The financial boost includes participation from Themvar VC, along with angel investors such as former River Island CEO Ben Lewis, ex CEO of River Island.

The investment comes off the back of ongoing UK growth for Thriftify and major enhancements in its technology. The former Start-up of the Week said its platform can now automatically value charity shop donations, list them on dozens of marketplaces online and handle the entire end-to-end e-commerce journey.

Thriftify plans to use the investment to expand its team by 20 over the next 12 months, with roles in the tech, e-commerce, sales and marketing sides of its business.

Thriftify currently has offices in both Dublin and London and employs 30 people full-time across Ireland, the UK, Moldova, India, Pakistan and Spain.

Thriftify said the roles will primarily be in sales and marketing as it plans to expand its online presence. The social enterprise said it has grown around 300pc each year since launching in 2018 and is now investing in continued expansion across the UK.

“As a team, we’re absolutely thrilled to have the resources we need to fundamentally change the fashion industry,” said Thriftify CEO Rónán Ó’Dálaigh.

“We’ve been boot-strapped and lean for a long time and while we’ll still stay true to that, we’re going to invest in some remarkable new hires and areas that we know are going to generate a major impact, so overall it’s definitely the most exciting period in our journey so far.”

Its platform allows retailers to upload items from their stores, which can then be valued using a pricing algorithm and presented to e-commerce customers.

Thriftify was founded in 2018 to help take charity shops online, as its founders noticed very few of these shops operated on the internet. The company said it now acts as an online retailer for 98pc of Ireland’s charity shops.

Having brought on board almost all of Ireland’s charity retailers, Thriftify aims to have all the registered charity retailers in Britain selling on the site by the end of 2023.

