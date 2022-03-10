TLI Group to create 90 jobs after opening new engineering hub in Kerry

TLI Group has opened a dedicated engineering office in Tralee to cater for growing demand in the renewable energy sector.

TLI Group is planning to create 90 new jobs this year as it expands to cater for clients including ESB Networks, Siro, National Broadband Ireland and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

The utility infrastructure consultancy and construction business has bases in Ireland and the UK, employing more than 850 people in total.

Jobs currently available at the company include electricians, project engineers, graduate engineers, electrical design engineers, civil and structural design engineers and GIS analysts. Positions are being advertised in locations all over Ireland and Northern Ireland.

TLI Group’s offices are in Kerry in Ireland and Hampshire in the UK. It recently opened a new office Tralee, Co Kerry, dedicated to its engineering team.

This hub was opened in response to demand for the company’s services within the renewable energy industry. Its engineering team provides specialised engineering design and consultancy services to the renewable energy industry in the form of high voltage grid connection and substation designs.

The company employs engineers across a variety of disciplines, including electrical, civil, structural and mechanical engineers, GIS specialists and technicians.

John Tuite, managing director of TLI Group, said the company’s continued growth is thanks to the work of its existing team.

“The team has worked tirelessly delivering vital services and infrastructure on behalf of the customers and the communities we serve and adapted brilliantly to overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic,” he said, adding that the group’s future prospects would be “excellent”.

Kerry TD Brendan Griffin, who opened the new office in Tralee, said it is “hugely exciting” to see the company growing and expanding.

TLI Group is a contractor for Siro, the joint venture of Vodafone and ESB, and helped deliver Siro’s fibre-to-the-building network across Ireland.

