UKG creates 200 jobs in Kilkenny at new hub

The hiring focus will be on cybersecurity, customer success, R&D and professional service providers.

Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) has today (11 September) announced plans to hire around 200 workers for its new global operations hub in Kilkenny.

The US-headquartered company is a HR, payroll and workforce management solutions provider. The new roles are in the areas of cybersecurity, customer success, research and development, and professional services. The new hub was established with the support of IDA Ireland.

UKG first gained a presence in Kilkenny in 2023 by acquiring CluneTech’s subsidiary Immedis, a payroll technology provider.

“With more than 80,000 customers located around the world, our Irish team joins a robust security and network operations group that plays a vital role in safeguarding our solutions,” said Hugo Sarrazin, UKG’s president and chief product and technology officer.

Taoiseach Simon Harris said today’s announcement is a testament to the “considerable talent and skills” available in Ireland. “I look forward to seeing the benefits UKG’s investment will bring to Kilkenny and the wider south-east region in the years ahead,” he said.

UKG is a top sponsor of the Cyber Ireland National Conference taking place on 26 September in Kilkenny. The company’s chief security officer, Mustapha Kebbeh, will be a featured speaker on the topic of addressing global cybersecurity through public-private partnerships at the event.

In July of this year, UKG laid off about 14pc of its global workforce, estimated to be about 2,200 employees. CEO Chris Todd said the move was to focus on organisational growth.

“We are announcing a number of organisational changes that will allow us to aggressively focus on critical areas of growth and to provide flexibility to actively invest in important new areas,” Todd said. “These changes mean we have made the difficult decision to say goodbye to 14pc of our colleagues,”

