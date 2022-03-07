Ultra Clean plans 100 jobs at new advanced tech cleaning centre in Cavan

Ultra Clean’s new facility in Cavan will serve its European customer base and capitalise on longer-term growth opportunities.

US semiconductor services company Ultra Clean plans to create 100 new jobs in Cavan as it expands its global operation.

The expansion will see the company hire people for engineering, manufacturing, facilities, on-site shipping and receiving, quality control, sales and customer service positions.

Ultra Clean is in the process of building a new advanced technology cleaning facility at the IDA Ireland Business and Technology Park in Killygarry, Co Cavan. The site is expected to be operational in the third quarter of this year.

The new Irish facility will be part of Ultra Clean’s services division, which provides ultra-high purity cleaning and coating for tool chamber parts, as well as micro-contamination analytical services to chipmakers and equipment providers.

Once completed, the Cavan facility will be the company’s 15th services site. It will primarily support Intel and other Europe-based customers.

Bill Bentinck, president of Ultra Clean’s services division, said that the facility would enable the company “to better serve and deliver value” to its European customer base and “capitalise on longer-term growth opportunities”.

He added that Ultra Clean would be working with Government agency IDA Ireland to put an Irish expansion in motion.

“This is a most welcome investment for Ireland, for Cavan and the north-east region,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

He added that Ultra Clean’s manufacturing and analytical capabilities will “add to the level of expertise within the semiconductor sector here and positions the region to capture further such investment”.

According to Shay Torton, Ultra Clean’s head of operations for EMEA, the company is “committed to enhancing the Cavan economy and community”.

IDA Ireland has supported several other companies in recent weeks on their hiring missions across the country, including US chip giant Analog Devices. The company plans to hire 250 people with its Limerick expansion.

US enterprise software scale-up Gong is also hiring 80 people with its expansion in Dublin, supported by IDA, while IT giant Telus International said in February it plans to hire 300 people in Cork, Dublin and Mayo.

