US firm SpiderRock to create 20 new jobs in Northern Ireland

This fintech announced a £2m investment to develop a new engineering team in the North.

Chicago-headquartered fintech platform SpiderRock has announced a £2m investment into the establishment of a Belfast-based engineering team. The move will generate 20 jobs, which will play a critical role in supporting the firm’s trading platform, operational coverage during non-US hours and enable the expansion into European markets.

SpiderRock was founded in 2006 and the platform delivers cloud-based trading systems and low-latency market data solutions to clients globally, including hedge funds, bank trading desks and proprietary trading firms.

The Belfast office is located at the Scottish Provident Building, at Donegall Square West, however roles will be hybrid to ensure that opportunities are accessible to professionals across Northern Ireland.

The news was welcomed by Minister for the Economy, Conor Murphy. “This investment by such a prestigious company is testament to the international stature of the North’s thriving fintech sector. Invest NI and I met SpiderRock’s leadership team in Chicago last year to discuss the benefits of investing in the North.

“I’m delighted the company has now decided to create 20 new positions offering average salaries of £55,000, almost double the private sector median. The hybrid nature of the roles means they will be accessible to people right across the region.”

George Papa, the CEO of SpiderRock, said: “We have been incredibly impressed with the talent and expertise available in Northern Ireland, as well as the strong partnerships with universities and support from Invest NI. Our Northern Ireland team will play a critical role in supporting our trading platform, extending operational coverage during non-US hours and enabling our expansion into European markets.

“Recruitment efforts are progressing rapidly and we’re thrilled to have already filled almost half of the planned roles.”

More information on available roles at SpiderRock can be found here.

Late last year, fintech company Ctrl Alt announced an investment of £1.5m into its new Belfast-based office, as well as the creation of 21 hybrid roles.

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.