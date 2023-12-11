Verizon to create 400 jobs with new Limerick centre

Verizon is creating a second site in Ireland and is planning to bring multiple divisions together to support its global operations.

Communications and tech services provider Verizon is expanding its Irish operations with a global centre of excellence in Limerick.

The facility will be based at the 1BQ building which is being developed by Kirkland Investments. The developers expect the building will be ready for Verizon in the first quarter of 2024.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, TD, said the new site is expected to create more than 400 jobs over the next two years.

“This is a significant commitment and endorsement of Ireland, and in particular, the skilled workforce in Limerick,” Coveney said. “I want to thank Verizon for their continued investment in Ireland.”

The jobs will be available to view on Verizon’s Careers page. There are currently a number of jobs available in Dublin, along with some Limerick roles, including procurement agents supervisor, global procurement senior manager and procurement graduate.

Verizon is a US multinational that provides various communication services to both enterprises and consumers. The company has been active in Ireland since 2006 and currently employs 1,000 staff in Dublin.

Verizon global services president Craig Silliman said the new Limerick centre will bring key functions together in a “creative, collaborative environment” to support businesses globally.

“As we continue to leverage our global footprint to best serve our customers, grouping these functions in a world-class centre will improve effectiveness and efficiency to deliver best-in-class results for our customers, employees and partners,” Silliman said.

The new initiative by Verizon is being supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland. The agency’s CEO Michael Lohan said Verizon’s decision demonstrates its confidence in the country.

“The selection of Limerick City for this centre of excellence and the creation of roles across multiple strategic global functions, including strategy and transformation, FinOps and network engineering and cyber will position the mid-west and Ireland well for future investment in the sector,” Lohan said.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.