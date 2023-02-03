Viatel to create 50 Irish jobs to support security platform launch

Viatel said the new hybrid jobs will be in software engineering, systems development, network engineering and more.

Irish telecoms tech provider Viatel Technology Group has announced plans to create 50 new jobs over the next 18 months.

The company is preparing to launch a new security platform to exploit what it sees as a gap in the market.

The new roles are being created as a result of this planned launch, according to Viatel CEO Paul Rellis. The jobs will be in software engineering, systems development, network engineering, technical support and sales.

“We are very excited about this potential growth area, and we are backing our plans by investing in the right people to help us bring our vision to life,” Rellis said.

The company said it has already begun hiring the first of these hybrid roles, with current vacancies including network engineers, database administrators and network operation centre engineers.

Headquartered in Dublin with offices in Dundalk, Cork and Limerick, Viatel provides a range of services including telecoms, cloud solutions and security to more than 5,000 enterprise customers.

The company already employs 275, with these numbers being bolstered by seven acquisitions over the past few years.

Last July, Viatel acquired Dublin-based IT services firm SupportIT to strengthen its digital services offering. This followed Viatel’s acquisition of digital transformation specialist ActionPoint last January.

In July last year, Viatel acquired Cork-based Nova Telecom to expand its services for customers in Ireland. This was its third acquisition in nine months, after snapping up Limerick’s Ripplecom and Irish Telecom in late 2020.

The company has previously hinted that its eyes are set on international markets and that it is looking to emerging Irish talent to help with its global expansion.

The announcement of the new jobs was made today at Viatel’s Blanchardstown office and data centre.

Speaking at the event, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, TD, said it is good to see jobs being created in the tech sector and that companies are still recruiting, “notwithstanding the fact that so many companies are downsizing”.

“It demonstrates that Ireland is open to investment, to trade, to talent and to creativity, and that we are a country of opportunity, where indigenous enterprise can flourish alongside international companies,” Varadkar said.

“Both Government and companies like Viatel have a crucial role to play in ensuring that Irish businesses and Irish citizens are not left behind in the digital transition.”

