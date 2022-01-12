Viatel acquires Limerick’s ActionPoint, eyes international expansion

The acquisition of ActionPoint brings Viatel’s workforce to 260, with combined revenue predicted to reach €65m in 2022.

Irish telecoms tech provider Viatel has acquired Limerick-based ActionPoint to form a new digital services platform as it looks to expand in international markets.

ActionPoint is a digital transformation specialist that provides software and IT services for businesses. Its customers include big names such as Munster Rugby, the National Lottery and the Department of Foreign Affairs, and it has worked on Ireland’s online passport renewal system.

The company, headquartered in Castletroy, Co Limerick, has provided a range of technology services to more than 500 organisations, aiming to help them grow and scale through the design and development of software and managed IT services.

The acquisition of ActionPoint boosts Viatel’s employee count from 160 to 260. After the deal is completed, ActionPoint’s founders and leaders will continue to grow the business while serving existing and new customers.

Paul Rellis, chief executive of Viatel, praised ActionPoint’s “very strong market proposition” and said that the companies’ combined range of services provides “an incredible opportunity”.

“Viatel’s strong roots in telecoms, communications and connectivity bolstered by ActionPoint’s capabilities in software development, the Azure cloud and digital transformation means customers can expect a true end-to-end offering,” he said.

David Jeffreys, chief executive of ActionPoint, added that his company has worked with Viatel on a number of projects in the past and has always been “impressed by their professionalism and customer focus”.

“By joining forces, we are uniquely positioned to deliver the full stack of digital services from data centre and connectivity to cloud, productivity and true digital transformation,” he said.

Last November, ActionPoint acquired Dublin-based IT services business ICT Project Management in a multimillion-euro deal that was expected to see the group’s combined revenue exceed €16m annually.

Viatel now forecasts that the ActionPoint acquisition will increase its revenue to €65m in 2022. Headquartered in Dublin with offices in Dundalk, Cork and Limerick, Viatel has more acquisitions in the pipeline for 2022.

In July last year, Viatel acquired Cork-based Nova Telecom to expand its services for customers in Ireland. This was its third acquisition in nine months, after snapping up Limerick’s Ripplecom and Irish Telecom in late 2020.

While the company is looking to bolster its position in Ireland, it also has its eyes on international markets. Viatel and ActionPoint said they will look to emerging Irish talent to help with their global expansion.

