Medical device firm Vitalograph creating 200 jobs in Clare and Limerick

Vitalograph is making a €10m investment in its existing Ennis base as well as two new sites in Clare and Limerick.

Medical device manufacturer Vitalograph is set to create 200 jobs at two new facilities in Clare and Limerick.

The company is looking to hire for a range of roles across data analysis, site support services, software engineering and QA and IT support. Recruitment has already begun, with all roles to filled in the next two years.

Vitalograph is investing €10m in its expansion and plans to open two new sites – one in Ennis, Co Clare, and the other in Limerick city.

The company specialises in the manufacturing of respiratory diagnostic devices and conducts global clinical trials for pharmaceutical companies.

It has had an R&D, engineering and manufacturing plant in Ennis since 1974. As well as opening new sites, the company is also making a significant investment in its existing Ennis facility as it plans to transfer the production of some products from Asia to Ireland.

Vitalograph’s mid-west expansion will support the rapid growth of its clinical trials and healthcare business. Its clinical trials have doubled in the last two years, and it is one of the only companies in the world to offer objective cough monitoring to pharmaceutical companies, biotech and research organisations.

Frank Keane, CEO of Vitalograph, said that effective respiratory diagnostics tools “underline and enable a proactive approach to healthcare”.

“Through our innovation and dedication, we have become an important catalyst behind the efficacy of the respiratory therapies being developed by the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies and I would like to acknowledge the contribution our staff have made to our ongoing success.”

Keane added that the opening of the new sites in Limerick and Clare would give the company an opportunity to “leverage the diverse talent pool in the mid-west region”.

Vitalograph is being supported in its move by Enterprise Ireland. Headquartered in Buckingham in the UK, the company’s products are currently exported to around 110 countries worldwide.

In 2017, it announced plans to create 50 new jobs at its Ennis site following a €12m investment. More information about current open roles can be found on the Vitalograph website.

