Vodafone Ireland to create 120 jobs as part of €35m investment

Vodafone Ireland plans to hire 70 people by the end of 2024, with roles in its digital operations, digital sales, customer success, product management and network teams.

Vodafone Ireland is planning to expand its workforce by 120 over the next four years, as part of a €35m investment into the business.

The company plans to create the new jobs over the next four years, but 70 of these positions are expected to be filled by the end of 2024. The new roles will be in across digital operations, digital sales, customer success, product management and network and solutions teams.

Some of the Irish-based roles Vodafone currently has on its Careers page include network support manager, senior network engineer, national account manager, content designer and digital marketplace manager. The company also said it is currently filling 40 graduate roles.

Vodafone Ireland said the new roles will be used expand some of its business sectors, in a bid to increase its capabilities and offer new services such as cybersecurity, networking, managed services, SaaS and IoT.

The new investment comes after Vodafone Ireland said it would invest €500m over a five-year period to enhance its national services such as its call and text reliability, along with its 4G, 5G and wider high-definition voice coverage.

This five-year investment was announced last year and will also phase out Vodafone’s 3G services to its “stronger and more sustainable” 4G and 5G networks.

Sinéad Bryan, Vodafone Business Ireland MD, said the latest €35m investment is a “step change” that will help the business meet its customers’ increasing demands for new services. Bryan said the company is committed to “facilitating the growth of enterprise, regional development and digital transformation”.

Meanwhile, the global Vodafone business is in a period of slimming down. Last year, Vodafone revealed plans to cut 11,000 jobs globally over three years, as the company reported a performance slowdown.

