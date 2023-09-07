Westermo to create 50 roles in Dublin to boost R&D

Westermo has opened a new site in Dublin to accommodate its hiring plans and cater to its growth strategy for R&D and supply chain.

Global technology company Westermo is expanding its presence in Dublin, with a view to creating 50 new jobs over the next three years. Westermo is a Swedish-founded company that acquired Irish business Virtual Access in 2019.

The business operated in Dublin for more than 20 years under the Virtual Access brand before it was purchased by Westermo. The company specialises in producing and shipping telecoms equipment.

Westermo’s 50 new hires are being put in place to support growth in its R&D and supply chain centres of excellence here. The company is seeking talent across engineering, research, supply chain and support. It has opened a new site in Dublin specifically to accommodate its growing team and its R&D and supply chain expansion plans.

“There is a wealth of talent in Ireland and we are excited to be able to invest in the engineers of the future,” said Westermo CEO Jenny Sjödahl.

“As a leader in our segment, we are proud to invest in technologies that play a key role in important societal infrastructure such as trains, railways, energy production and electricity distribution. This investment is a critical part of Westermo’s investment commitment to the market for large-scale remote access technologies where quality and reliability capabilities are so essential,” she added.

“The closeness of our development and deployment teams in Dublin demonstrates how deep technical expertise and support is such a great foundation to securing strategic long-term framework agreements in critical infrastructure markets right across the globe.”

Westermo’s expansion is being supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Dara Calleary, TD said that it was “encouraging to see a globally recognised technology company further invest and grow in Ireland”.

Westermo’s website currently lists a vacancy for an engineering technician in Dublin.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.