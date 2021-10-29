US software company Yomali to create 40 new jobs with Irish expansion

Yomali is looking to tap into Irish talent in the tech and BPO sectors as it adds to its distributed workforce here.

US software company Yomali has said it plans to hire 40 additional people in Ireland over the next three years.

The company operates in a number of SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) areas of the industry. Its motto is it helps businesses “sell more online.”

Yomali said it wants to house software development, business process outsourcing (BPO), customer support, HR and a portion of its accounting staff in Ireland.

It is currently looking for DevOps, senior back-end and front-end developers, BPO specialists, account managers, HR managers, phone sales agents and customer support call-centre agents.

The company already has a presence in Dublin, since its Yomali Labs opened in early 2020. It plans to strengthen its commitment to Ireland, however.

According to Yomali’s group CFO, Andrew Thornber, the company has received “huge help and encouragement” from IDA Ireland.

“We see our Irish operation placing us at the vanguard of our industry with top class technology and services,” Thornber said. The company is aiming to enhance its customer service offering in the US, EU and the UK.

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan commented on the company’s announcement, saying: “It underscores Ireland as an emerging hub for leading software companies looking to establish a foothold in the EU market, namely due to the scope of talent available in that sector.”

As well as its Dublin offices, Yomali’s team also has a presence in nine other countries including the US, UK, Romania and the Philippines. It currently has 170 employees and it has always been structured to operate on a fully distributed basis – even before Covid-19.

The company focuses on four different SaaS areas. Each area operates as a standalone division, with its own management team and distributed team.

Its affiliate sales and marketing team use Yomali’s MaxWeb platform to drive traffic. Its BPO team focuses on shopping cart abandonment and customer support using a tools called HelpGrid. The payments division looks after online payment processing via GetPayment, while the company’s CRM team focuses on customer data and relations via ClickCRM.

