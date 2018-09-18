Spacetech firm 3DEO NI to hire 33 in Belfast

3DEO NI will take on specialist IT professionals, space systems engineers, satellite data consultants and more over the next four years.

Belfast-based space technology firm 3DEO NI has confirmed that it will create 33 highly skilled roles over the next four years as it prepares to commercialise its spacetech applications.

The company is recruiting specialist IT professionals in graduate and experienced roles. The positions on offer include space systems engineers, satellite data consultants and business development roles. Half of the jobs are already in place.

This recruitment drive will generate more than £1.5m annually in additional salaries for the Northern Irish economy. Invest NI has offered the company more than £700,000 to support both this increase in headcount and the company’s development overall.

Invest NI director of advanced manufacturing and engineering, Bill Montgomery, lauded 3DEO NI as a “unique business” operating in a “highly innovative technology area”. He said supporting the company is in line with Invest NI’s ambition to make Northern Ireland “a globally recognised region for space sector innovation and creativity”. Montgomery added: “It is one of the first companies in Northern Ireland to embark on a significant investment as the result of opportunities that will flow out of the space sector.”

Andy MacPherson, CEO of 3DEO NI, said: “Earth observation data has the potential to offer advantageous insight for a range of sectors. We are working towards developing products and solutions that will enable better-informed, real-time decision-making in the future for defence, governments and the civic markets.

“Invest NI’s support is enabling us to build a workforce with the technical skills and industry contacts to help make our ambition a reality.”

