Belfast’s Anaeko to fill 15 new jobs across two locations

The company intends to recruit quickly as it sets its sight on market expansion in the UK and US.

Belfast-headquartered software company Anaeko will create 15 new roles in Northern Ireland with support from Invest NI.

Anaeko specialises in cloud integration with a particular focus on data optimisation and analytics. The company has delivered projects for global technology companies across a range of sectors including health and life sciences, government, media, finance and telecoms.

The new jobs at Anaeko will be based in Belfast and at its second office in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. The company is seeking developers and testers as well as people for bid management and technical pre-sales roles. According to Invest NI, these new recruits will see an average annual salary of more than £45,000.

The expansion of Anaeko will support the company’s growth in international markets. It represents an investment of more than £1.5m, which has been supported by Invest NI, the economic development agency for Northern Ireland.

Directory of technology and services for Invest NI, George McKinney, said the company has “ambitious growth plans”. These were outlined by Denis Murphy, chair and CEO of Anaeko.

“Over the last number of years we have steadily grown our business by focusing on the fastest-growing cloud technologies, and in 2017 opened a second office in Enniskillen to help us achieve our growth plans,” Murphy said. “We’re now looking to increase our sales in the UK public sector, particularly in central government and healthcare and with US-based technology companies.”

He added that Anaeko intends for the recruitment of a “highly skilled and experienced workforce” to move quickly.

“We’re also carrying out business development activities in the US and Canada with assistance from the Department for International Trade and Invest Northern Ireland’s in-market teams and we have a number of opportunities in the pipeline. Our new team will help us to deliver on these and secure new contracts by developing our services further for international markets and sectors,” said Murphy.

Invest NI previously supported Anaeko to create 15 jobs in 2016. It also provided consultancy services and support, which helped Anaeko win a multimillion-pound contract with a major US cloud provider.