Autodesk to open Irish office and bring 200 jobs to Dublin

Design software and services firm Autodesk has announced its intention to build a brand new office in Dublin, creating 200 new roles in the process.

The company is hiring across a variety of roles, including finance, operations, localisation and sales operations.

These hires will be made by the end of the year to support the company’s business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The jobs were created with the support of the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Autodesk is best known for its 2D and 3D design suites for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing and media/entertainment industries. The company’s software has been used to design everything from the Freedom Tower at the World Trade Center to Tesla’s electric cars.

Though Autodesk hasn’t had a site in Ireland for many years, its presence in the Irish market is unquestionable. The software it produces has been used by students and businesses alike to create designs across a range of sectors.

Autodesk was founded in 1982 by John Walker, who co-authored the company’s flagship computer-aided design software, AutoCAD. Its worldwide headquarters is in San Rafael, California, placing it at the heart of the global tech hub that is the San Francisco Bay Area.

It also has headquarters in Singapore and Switzerland, the main offices of Autodesk’s APAC and EMEA operations, respectively.

The company’s CEO, Andrew Anagnost, was on hand at the announcement today (13 February) in Dublin. He said: “Today we are announcing a significant investment in Ireland, which will see us open a new office space and recruit 200 people in the first year.

“We selected Dublin because of its global business environment, talent, ability to support European languages, excellent long-term cost structure and quality of life for employees.

“Dublin is a vibrant, multicultural and creative city. These qualities align well with our brand and culture, and we think Dublin will be a great fit for us.”

Also speaking at the announcement, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, said: “We already have a strong footprint of innovative ICT businesses investing in Dublin, and Autodesk’s decision to locate its new facility in Ireland, which will develop its cutting-edge services in computer-aided design, is very good indeed.”