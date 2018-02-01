Auxilion signs €1m strategic IT partnership deal with Actavo

Irish-owned technology services company Auxilion is teaming up with engineering services group Actavo.

Auxilion, which has offices in Dublin and Sheffield, has today (1 February) signed a strategic IT partnership with international engineering services player Actavo.

Actavo has operations across Ireland, the UK, the Caribbean and the US, and offers a wide range of services from energy to business support, communications and construction.

Tim Crowe, director of engineering and IT at Actavo, said: “We selected Auxilion for this important work because, from the outset, they were keen to fully understand what our strategic IT and business goals are and to advise and implement the right technology/solutions to facilitate these.”

Crowe added that IT is more business-critical than ever and emphasised the importance of having the right partner on side.

Auxilion to aid Actavo’s IT goals

The contracts are worth €1m and include projects for Auxilion to assess and transform the complex IT infrastructure at Actavo, as well as its support and application environments.

Crowe said that the two companies have already collaborated on the completion of a major IT infrastructure review. “The programme will help us utilise our IT architecture across the group to eliminate business risks, reduce operational complexity and leverage new technical opportunities.”

Keith McGovern, account director at Auxilion, said the company was delighted to be partnering with Actavo.

Speaking at the partnership announcement, McGovern noted why, in his view, the partnership would be a success: “Auxilion has industry-leading experience in analysing existing technology architectures, and how to cost effectively manage and upgrade and leverage the latest digital technologies.”

The ongoing projects are across managed services, enterprise resource planning, Office 365, Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager, desktop management, project management and consultancy services.

Auxilion created 15 new jobs as part of an €800,000 investment in a project support service in 2015, as a response to growing demand for the service from project managers.

In April 2017, petrol forecourt retailer Applegreen began implementing a major IT transformation programme with Auxilion to facilitate a move from legacy IT systems across more than 200 sites around the globe.