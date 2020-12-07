Cambus Medical to create 40 jobs at Galway site following €1.9m funding

A joint venture between Cambus Medical and Freudenberg Medical Europe will create 40 jobs in An Spidéal, Co Galway.

Údarás na Gaeltachta has approved a support package for medical device venture Cambus Medical-Freudenberg Medical Europe to undertake a significant expansion of facilities in An Spidéal, Co Galway.

The €1.9m support package will see the site expand by 1,700 sq m for additional production, manufacturing and administration space, creating more than 40 jobs. The funding for this project, part of a national construction scheme, has been made available under the Government’s Covid-19 jobs stimulus package.

The company said the new facility and funding will help overcome previous capacity limitations, develop new manufacturing capabilities, and explore new business opportunities.

The medtech venture, which manufactures tubing and micro components for the medical device sector, currently employs more than 135 people. Founded in 2006 by Barry Comerford and John Farragher, Cambus Medical entered into a strategic partnership with Freudenberg Medical Europe – another manufacturer in the medical device sector – in 2012.

Since the joint venture was established, the company has focused on new business developments such as coating, micro-component manufacturing, specialty needles and insert mouldings to enhance its ‘hypotubing’ products.

Significant employer

“Cambus Medical-Freudenberg Medical in An Spidéal has provided significant employment over the years and has also been a valuable partner in local educational events and programmes,” said Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

“We are greatly encouraged by the close partnerships we have developed with our client companies and the unprecedented progress that the medical devices sector has achieved in the Gaeltacht in recent years.”

Cambus Medical operates in more than 60 countries and is currently focusing on markets and international growth opportunities in Asia and South America.

Anna Ní Ghallachair, chair of the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta, added: “This company, which was started by two local entrepreneurs with the support of Údarás, is a source of pride for the Gaeltacht and is now both expert and pioneer in the development and manufacturing of tubing for the medical device sector.”