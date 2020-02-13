Drogheda jobs expo highlighting hundreds of opportunities for commuters

With Dublin having been named Europe’s sixth most congested city, the M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet is hosting a jobs fair aimed at workers who are tired of commuting to the capital.

Today (13 February), the M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet is hosting its Commuter Jobs Expo. Taking place in the City North Hotel, Co Meath, the event will host more than 50 exhibitors offering hundreds of jobs.

In the recently published TomTom Traffic Index for 2019, Dublin was listed as the sixth worst city for congestion in Europe, with travel times increasing year on year.

According to M1 Drogheda Skillnet training manager Linda Ennis, this may not be a surprise to commuters from Louth and Meath, many of whom spend up to three or four hours in their car travelling to and from the capital every day.

“Drogheda Chamber has been liaising with commuters and have seen their continued frustration with constant traffic jams,” said Ennis. “Conversely, we’re also aware of the number of high-quality jobs that are now available in the Drogheda-M1 region, and it made perfect sense to try to bridge the two groups.

“Finding skilled employees is often the most difficult aspect to achieve whilst growing a company but we actually have them on our doorstep. That is why we’re hosting the Commuter Jobs Expo.”

Network promoter of the M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet, Breanndán Casey, highlighted some of the companies based in the region, including BD Medical, Nature’s Best and Boyne Valley Group, all of which are offering “great job opportunities”.

“There are many businesses like these located in the north-east region, and with the opportunities they provide, it allows people to live a more well-balanced lifestyle in a coastal region rich in culture, heritage and affordable housing,” Casey said.

One of the exhibitors at the expo, Boyne Valley Group, commented on its plans for the day. “We are delighted to be taking part in this year’s Commuter Jobs Expo. We’re excited to meet future potential candidates, particularly those from around our locality,” said Stephanie Murray, HR manager at the company.

Are you tired of getting up early to commute to work? We are here to help, look for a job locally by attending our free Commuters Jobs Expo on the 13th of Feb at the City North Hotel. @SkillnetIreland @DroghedaChamber #LouthChat #M1Skillnet #livelocalworklocal @NRFIreland pic.twitter.com/mGXjgzIKUN — M1Skillnet (@M1Skillnet) February 12, 2020

“Our experienced HR team will be on hand to answer any questions about our current vacancies. We also want to connect with people from varying skilled and experienced backgrounds who may suit a future opportunity in our ever-growing business.

“The team will also provide an insight into our brands and company culture, with some tasty samples to try on the day!” she added.