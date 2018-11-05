6 top firms with research and development jobs up for grabs right now

If you’re looking to begin your career in research and development, these companies are all a great place to start.

If any business wants to succeed, it must always look forward, either by innovating with new products and services or thinking of ways to constantly improve on the ones it already has. To do this, a business needs to hire the best research and development (R&D) staff it can find.

In an R&D role, you’ll be able to flex your creative muscles and push the boundaries of what is possible. If this sounds like a career you’d like to pursue, these firms are all hiring right now.

Overstock

In October, US e-commerce firm Overstock announced that it would more than triple its employee headcount in Co Sligo and create 100 new R&D roles. The company, founded in 1999 and headquartered in Utah, has garnered an excellent reputation for being at the forefront of the development of the latest disruptive technologies. For more information on available positions, click here.

DecaWave

DecaWave is an Irish chipmaker that got a healthy funding windfall to the tune of $30m in early 2018. As a result, it announced 100 new jobs in Dublin. It is hiring for a number of roles, including in the R&D field, more about which can be found here.

Jaguar Land Rover

Luxury car giant Jaguar Land Rover has set its sights on rising to the top of the automated vehicle industry, a burgeoning field of technology that is likely to totally transform our society once it is fully realised. As you can expect, it needs to recruit the best and brightest R&D team it can. You can take a look at the available roles here.

STATSports

Newry-headquartered sports technology firm STATSports is a rising star in its sector, drawing much attention and praise when it secured a $1.5bn deal with the US Soccer Federation earlier this year. As part of an aggressive growth plan, it announced in September that it will create 237 jobs in Ireland. It is hiring in, among other areas, R&D.

APC

Irish biotech and pharma R&D firm APC recently revealed 50 new positions in south Dublin as part of a €10m investment to expand its facilities. APC, which stands for Applied Process Company, is one of Ireland’s largest employers of PhD-level scientists. It has a number of available science R&D positions.

BD

Medtech heavyweight BD recently erected a research centre in Limerick to complement its drug manufacturing and development activities throughout Ireland. It is looking to build a team that is committed to advancing global healthcare, led by R&D site director Kieran O’Gorman. More information about available roles can be found here.

