SaaS-based e-learning company Dulann to hire 32 in Wexford

Dulann has roles available at its Wexford office and is also encouraging more to apply to start their own franchises with the companty.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) e-learning company Dulann today (27 September) announced that it will take on an additional 32 hires.

The roles are a mixture of Wexford-based positions and a call to action for people to set up franchises of the business throughout the country. According to Dulann’s director of course production Matthias Kausch, the company is seeking “instructional designers, PHP developers … marketeers” and more.

“Franchising can be a financially rewarding and life-changing decision for anyone particularly those wishing to return to work after a career break, those wishing to work for themselves or those just wanting a career change,” explained Damien Donlon, CEO at the firm. “It’s a great opportunity to build a business with a market leader without the risks of starting out on your own. We help franchisees to grow their business and they help us to grow ours.”

Today has been an especially busy one on the jobs creation front. For whatever reason, September is always rather active in terms of job creation, be it that the changing of the seasons inspires people to grow their teams or that people hit the ground running after returning from summer holidays.

Irish biotech and pharma research and development firm APC (Applied Process Company) announced that it will create 50 new jobs in south Dublin as part of a €10m investment to expand its research facilities. APC is the largest employer in Ireland of PhD-qualified chemical engineers and one of the largest employers of PhD-level scientists in the country.

Meanwhile, Sage systems integrator and software developer Envisage Cloud revealed that it will increase its Irish headcount by 12. This brings the total jobs for today up to 94. The firm has said that these new hires will be instrumental in helping it to achieve its goal of raising its revenue to €5m over the next three years, effectively doubling it.