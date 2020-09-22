Edwards to bring 120 jobs to Dublin

Edwards will support the semiconductor manufacturing industry in Ireland with a new $7.5m facility.

Vacuum and abatement manufacturer Edwards announced today (22 September) that it will establish a new service technology centre in Blanchardstown, Dublin, which is expected to employ up to 120 people.

The new roles will be across activities such as technology, engineering and support. The development represents an investment in the region of $7.5m from the company, which is supported by IDA Ireland.

Edwards supplies vacuum and abatement technology that is necessary to support the efficient and environmentally sustainable production of semiconductors. The new 4,000 sq m centre will work as a remanufacturing operation, designed to recycle used products and deliver them back to customers to full specification and minimise environmental impact.

The company will utilise advanced automation and data solutions to disassemble, clean, inspect, repair, replace and reassemble vacuum pumps and abatement equipment. To minimise the facility’s carbon footprint, it will use LED lighting and environmentally efficient wastewater treatment.

IDA Ireland’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, said the investment and the creation of jobs in such a highly specialised area demonstrates “huge vote of confidence in Ireland”.

The new facility will include warehousing facilities, factory areas, meeting rooms and a dedicated training centre for both Edwards employees and its customers.

President of Edwards Semiconductor Service, Troy Metcalf, said the new Dublin site will become “a flagship facility” in the company’s global network of software technology centres.

“The increased utilisation of automation and lean manufacturing processes will contribute to improved safety standards, support greater operational excellence and promote our strategy to attract a more diverse workforce into Edwards and the wider engineering and semiconductor sectors,” he said.

Edwards has almost 6,000 employees worldwide, with manufacturing facilities in Europe, Asia and North America. Recruitment for the new roles in Dublin will begin soon and those interested can find out more about the company and emerging roles here.