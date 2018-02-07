IT firm Ergo brings 100 new jobs to Dublin and Cork

Cloud and managed services provider Ergo is expanding its workforce.

As it forecasts reaching €100m in revenue by 2020, IT Solutions firm Ergo has announced today (7 February) that is to expand its workforce by 100 people.

The new roles will be across a spectrum of areas, and Ergo is looking for people with an array of commercial, technical and project management skills to augment the existing team.

Staff numbers will increase to 510 in total, with jobs to be created in Cork and Dublin primarily.

The last jobs increase announced by Ergo was in 2015.

Robust performance

Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys, TD, spoke at the announcement of the new jobs: “It is a great pleasure to join the growing Ergo team today for the announcement of 100 new jobs, which will largely be based in Dublin and Cork.”

She added that the news is “indicative of continuing robust employment performance across the country”. Humphreys also noted the company’s long history: “Starting in 1993 with just eight employees, Ergo has built an extremely impressive track record over the past 25 years and demonstrates the market appetite for innovative IT solutions.”

Demand for Ergo ’ s services is surging

Ergo CEO John Purdy said the company is “seeing continual demand from new and existing clients for our breadth of services such as digital transformation, security and our 24/7 service desk, as they pivot to provide new product offerings to their customers”.

Purdy explained that growth is being achieved through both organic and acquisition activities, driving innovation in the company. He also mentioned Ergo’s recent €2m investment in its digital application platform, which is being deployed successfully in the healthcare sector for conditions such as epilepsy, where patients play an active role in their own care.

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, was also present at today’s launch and she spoke of the importance of innovation for the Irish economy. “Innovation is crucial for Irish companies with global ambition to effectively compete on national and global scales, and Ergo’s highly innovative culture is evident from its commitment to adapting to its customers’ needs, delivering enterprise-wide solutions that drive productivity and profitability.”

Sinnamon added that Enterprise Ireland would continue to support Ergo across all business functions to aid its ambitious plans for growth.

Ergo has been experiencing major success across all of its business divisions, particularly in managed services, with a growth of 100pc over the last two years.

This increase stems from a combination of significant multimillion-euro contracts, along with added growth from its strong mid-market segment and proven expertise in a wide range of solutions, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity.

Ergo recently completed projects for AerCap, the global leader in aircraft leasing, with a total asset value of $41bn. This work involved the transition of two data centres from the Netherlands to Ireland, along with the provision of an ICT operations managed service in a financially regulated environment.

Details of the new positions can be found on Ergo’s website.