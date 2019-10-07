EY to hire 600 over next 12 months

Professional services firm EY has said that it will take on 600 people over the next year, 237 of which will be experienced hires.

EY announced today (7 October) that it will take on 600 people across its 10 offices on the island of Ireland over the next year. The company is hiring across a broad swathe of disciplines such as technology, corporate finance, business advisory, tax and accounting. This will bring the total headcount to 3,700 people.

“While there is still huge demand for roles in our traditional service areas of tax, audit, consultancy and corporate finance, we are also now recruiting technology specialists, robotics and AI engineers and data scientists, along with other highly specialised skillsets,” said Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner with EY Ireland.

“As our clients’ needs evolve with an increasing focus on the integration of technology, digital transformation and the effective management of major organisational change, the skills our clients require are different to those needed even five years ago.”

The majority of the positions are for graduates, with a total of 363 roles up for grabs across offices in Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford. The remaining 237 roles will be for experienced hires and are set to be filled by 2020.

“Our brand is very attractive to high-performing people because they can progress and be promoted within our firm,” O’Keeffe continued. “We promoted over 750 people in EY last year and the great thing is there was a fifty-fifty split in that gender wise.”

Last week was a busy one on the jobs creation front, which is fortunate for anyone on the lookout for a new role. New online recruitment platform Techfynder announced plans to hire 50 people in Dublin, while Georgia-headquartered Aflac revealed that it is setting up an IT and cybersecurity centre in Belfast as part of a multimillion-pound investment in Northern Ireland.

Finally, MetaCompliance, a company that develops cloud software for the cybersecurity and compliance sectors, announced plans to invest more than £4.5m and create 70 roles in Derry.