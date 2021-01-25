All Advice People Employers Jobs
Photograph of a man fishing at a lake beside Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh.
Jobs
Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh. Image: © Keith Nolan/Stock.adobe.com

15 new jobs for Fermanagh amid £1m investment

42 minutes ago17 Views

Avrio, MRO Elocker and Gmooth Construction have secured funding from Invest NI to expand their operations in Fermanagh.

Three early-stage SMEs in Fermanagh are collectively investing £1m in the region and creating 15 new jobs. Invest NI is supporting Avrio Environmental Management, MRO Elocker and Gmooth Construction with £83,000 in funding for job creation, marketing efforts and R&D.

Click here to check out the top sci-tech employers hiring right now.

MRO Elocker has developed a software-driven e-locker system for the aviation servicing sector. It recently began a trial with Atlantic Aviation at Shannon Airport for its newly market-ready technology. The company’s managing director, Paul Sandilands, said his team will begin the recruitment process for four new staff members in the “near future”.

Gmooth designs and develops office accommodation for gardens, for which demand has increased in the wake of Covid-19 and the shift to remote working. Managing director Paul McAloon said the company has been “overwhelmed with the demand” for garden home offices.

“These new staff will help us build on growing demand for our garden office accommodation and will help us refocus our attention on growing our business in new markets,” he said.

Hiring Now

Finally, environmental consulting company Avrio has acquired a number of new contracts in Ireland over the past six months. It focuses on lowering the cost of implementing environmentally friendly solutions and improving environmental practices and brand images of clients while minimising their environmental impact.

The company’s director, Fergal Maguire, commented: “We began trading just as the first lockdown began in March and since then our business has grown from strength to strength.

“At such an early stage in our development, Invest Northern Ireland’s support to bring on four new team members will help us to fulfil increasing demand for our service, increase our turnover and, ultimately, drive exports.”

Invest NI told Siliconrepublic.com that the jobs on offer across the three companies will include software developers, ecologists, environmental engineers and scientists, sales representatives, marketers and administrative personnel. The combined salaries of the 15 new positions in Fermanagh will contribute more than £400,000 to the Northern Irish economy.

For more information, visit Avrio’s careers page and keep an eye on the MRO Elocker and Gmooth websites.

Lisa Ardill
By Lisa Ardill

Lisa Ardill joined Silicon Republic as senior careers reporter in July 2019. She has a BA in neuroscience and a master’s degree in science communication. She is also a semi-published poet and a big fan of doggos. Lisa was appointed careers editor in January 2021.

More from careers

Photograph of a man fishing at a lake beside Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh.
Get your job search off to a great start this January
Photograph of a man fishing at a lake beside Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh.
Branching out in tech? Here are 30 top skills to consider
Photograph of a man fishing at a lake beside Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh.
Why you should ‘be an actor, not an ally’ for women in STEM
Photograph of a man fishing at a lake beside Enniskillen Castle, Co Fermanagh.
35 companies seeking out new hires in 2021

Loading

Loading
Read More
Loading now, one moment please! Loading