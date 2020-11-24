Irish digital firm HealthBeacon to hire 70 after raising €5.5m

Following an oversubscribed funding round, the company is set to expand its self-injection system into global markets and hire 70 new staff over the next two years.

HealthBeacon, an Irish company that helps people take their medication at home, has raised €5.5m in a recent funding round. The technology firm has developed a system through which patients can self-administer injections without having to attend a hospital.

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Jim Joyce and current CTO Kieran Daly, HealthBeacon has offices in Dublin, Boston and Montréal. It currently employs 30 people in Dublin and will hire for 70 new positions over the next two years. The new roles will span data management, customer service and more.

Before setting up HealthBeacon, Joyce held roles at Point of Care Health Services, HealthXL and Merck. Speaking about the funding and hiring plans, he said: “HealthBeacon has been in 10,000 patient homes in 13 countries and we are anticipating growth to hit 20,000 in the next 18 months, so will need to upscale and expand our team.

“We had targeted €4m from this funding round and were oversubscribed, so will close out over target at €5.5m.”

Following a successful Series A funding round in early 2019 that encouraged the company to set its sights on the US, HealthBeacon has now raised €18m to date. The company recently appointed former Tánaiste Mary Harney and US pharma leader Keeshia Muhammad to its board of directors.

The HealthBeacon offering

HealthBeacon’s latest funding round saw contributions from Elkstone Capital, Oyster Capital and Enterprise Ireland, among others. It will allow the company to carry its FDA- approved self-injection system, called Smart Sharps Bin, into global markets.

Smart Sharps Bin was developed in response to the increase in demand for remote monitoring in light of Covid-19. According to HealthBeacon, enabling patients to inject their own medication at home can help them maintain treatment schedules while hospital visits are limited to control the virus.

“As a result of Covid-19, healthcare is moving to remote care, so everything must be done digitally,” Joyce said. “As we have grown, our technology has evolved and we are currently developing a more sophisticated software platform, for which we anticipate FDA approval before launching and expanding operations throughout US, UK and German markets early next year.”