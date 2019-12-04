HealthBeacon welcomes Boston Irish Business Association to its Dublin HQ

HealthBeacon’s new CEO for North America, Laura Hamilton, hopes to strengthen links between businesses in Ireland and Boston.

This week, medtech firm HealthBeacon, which is headquartered between Dublin and Boston, welcomed the Boston Irish Business Association (BIBA) and its 2019 trade mission delegation to the company’s Irish headquarters.

The trade mission was led by Cork-born Laura Hamilton, who is the newly appointed CEO for HealthBeacon’s North American operations. As well as leading the company’s US arm, Hamilton is also the current BIBA president.

The Boston delegation’s visit to HealthBeacon was one stop on a journey through Belfast, Donegal, Derry, Dublin and Cork. The purpose of the trade mission is to look at the potential for transatlantic collaboration. It is hoped that the mission will bring together high-profile US business leaders to grow and strengthen business relationships throughout Ireland.

The BIBA delegates were given a site tour and product overview of HealthBeacon’s Dublin facility, which was led by the company’s co-founder Jim Joyce, who is also a Boston native.

HealthBeacon is developing smart tools for managing medication. Its Smart Sharp Bin aims to make it easier for patients using injectable medicines to stay on track with their treatment schedule and allow carers to track a patient’s progress.

Poised for US growth

Hamilton, who was born in Cork but grew up in Boston, played an instrumental role in bringing BIBA to Ireland for the first time in 10 years.

“After years of planning and discussion, I am thrilled to lead the BIBA trade mission to Ireland, especially as the incoming HealthBeacon CEO for the North American division,” Hamilton said.

“I have been closely connected to HealthBeacon for many years and admire the leadership, the team they’ve developed and early success achieved across Europe.

“The business is poised for tremendous growth in North America through creating value in the healthcare ecosystem with a unique world leading technology, tracking patient adherence with injectable medications for chronic disease.”

To date, HealthBeacon’s platform has been used to track more than 300,000 injections in patient’s homes. The Smart Sharp Bin has been launched in 13 countries.

Joyce said: “I first got to know Laura over four years ago in her time as director of business development at the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio) and as BIBA president. HealthBeacon are delighted to appoint a talented business innovator and welcome this important trade mission to our Irish headquarters.”

Since it was founded in 2013, HealthBeacon has raised $15m in funding. Earlier this year, the company announced plans to expand into Asia and the US.