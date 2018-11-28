Init to drive tech employment in Maynooth with 20 new roles

Intelligent transport systems provider Init will establish a software development centre in Maynooth, Co Kildare, creating 20 roles.

Init, a world supplier of smart transport systems, today (28 November) revealed plans to open a state-of-the-art software development centre in Maynooth, Co Kildare, to better serve its English-speaking markets and tap into Ireland’s “renowned software ecosystem”.

This will be the company’s first office outside of Germany. This spate of hiring will also almost quadruple the company’s current employee headcount, which stands at eight. The new software development roles will be in C++ and C#.

Init has supplied integrated planning, scheduling, telematics and ticketing systems for buses, trams and trains since it was founded 35 years ago. It has already delivered projects in Ireland, such as an integrated ITS solution for Dublin Bus and the real-time feed in the National Transport Authority passenger information infrastructure.

“The decision by Init to locate their operations in Maynooth, Co Kildare, is a huge boost [to] the local economy and points to IDA Ireland’s success in encouraging client companies to look at developing operations outside of Dublin,” enthused Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland.

Matthias Kühn, director of Init Ireland, added: “Ireland, with its fast-growing economy, is an ideal location for Init. It excels with its good infrastructure and its qualified specialists. This also is an opportunity to improve the service for our existing customers in Ireland.”

Init is not the only company to announce operations outside of Dublin this week. Data centre management company Park Place Technologies is set to establish a new EMEA headquarters in Cork, creating 70 jobs. Also set to put down roots in Cork is Australian travel insurance player World Nomads Group, generating 60 roles over the next 18 months.

Dublin still came out on top this week in terms of job numbers, though, after Genomics Medicine Ireland made a splash with the news that it is to create a staggering 600 jobs in the capital amid a $400m investment.

