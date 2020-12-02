Iqvia to create 170 jobs in Ireland to monitor safety of Covid-19 vaccines

The analytics firm Iqvia has confirmed it will create 170 jobs remotely across Ireland to help it monitor the safety of Covid-19 vaccines.

In a sign of the times, IDA Ireland’s latest announcement has confirmed the creation of jobs in Ireland, but is not tied to one location. Iqvia, an analytics, technology and clinical research services company for the life sciences industry, said it will create 170 jobs based remotely across Ireland.

The company is recruiting in the areas of medical information and pharmacovigilance with a focus on delivering these services in support of the commercial launch of Covid-19 vaccines. Iqvia is particularly looking for recent graduates and experienced professionals to apply and is expected to fill these roles by March 2021.

However, it did say there is the potential for more roles to be created next year. Iqvia has had a presence in Ireland since 1990 where in addition to supporting clinical efforts of life sciences companies globally, its activity in Ireland includes supporting these companies in R&D through to commercialisation.

Iqvia Ireland’s head of pharmacovigilance oversight and analytics, Barry Mulchrone, said of the latest announcement: “We are proud to play a role in the humanitarian effort to ensure the safety profile of vaccines used for Covid-19 are monitored to the highest international standards.

“With more than two decades of experience monitoring the safety of medicines globally, our company in Ireland is well positioned to play its part in addressing the current global pandemic.”

The Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD also welcomed the news saying it is encouraging that the new roles will be available remotely.

Accessing talent nationally

“There have been some positive indications recently regarding the potential for a Covid-19 vaccine and although there is still some way to go, it’s important that we plan now,” he said.

“Iqvia is doing excellent work on drug safety and I am really pleased to see that they are creating an additional 170 jobs, specifically to prepare for coronavirus vaccines.”

IDA Ireland CEO, Martin Shanahan, said the decision to base the roles remotely allows Iqvia to “access talent and skills right across all of Ireland’s regions”.

“The life sciences industry in Ireland has demonstrated real leadership this year in the global fight against Covid-19 across research, dynamic supply chain responses, high value manufacturing and business services and support,” he said.

The company last announced jobs in Ireland in February last year, when it created 100 roles at its East Point operation in Dublin.