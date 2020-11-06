This week saw jobs news in Cork, Dublin, Kildare, Galway and Waterford

Thinking about a new job this November? More than 500 opportunities were announced across software, pharma and more this week.

This week in Careers, we published some positive jobs news and tips for jobseekers. So if you’re looking out something new, keep reading.

US corporate-governance software company Diligent Corporation announced plans to establish a new European hub in Galway. It will hire 200 staff there, with roles across customer support, customer success, product, HR, finance and more.

New opportunities are also on the cards in Cork, Dublin and Kildare as pharma giant Pfizer unveiled an investment of €300m in its Irish manufacturing sites. It will hire for 300 highly skilled roles including analysts, technicians, engineers, scientists, technologists and more.

In Waterford, Trilateral Research will set up a new European centre of operations at its base in Belview Port. The UK research, consultancy and technology development firm plans to add 40 new people to its workforce over the next four years. Jobs will include software developers, data scientists, administrative support and more.

And Liberty IT’s talent and development manager, Emma Mullan, told Siliconrepublic.com that her team is “recruiting pretty much all of the time” in Dublin and Belfast. Watch our recent conversation with her here.

Tips for jobseekers

If you’re preparing yourself for a job hunt, learning from the experiences of others can be a huge help. This week we heard from Fidelity Investments’ Aoife Skelly about how she entered the company’s graduate programme after taking a year out.

We also found out more about jobs in medical research from Rachael Carr, a senior research assistant at Genuity Science, and Aisling Ryan, a cancer researcher at RCSI.

For those hoping to upskill before setting out on a job search, recruitment company Hays launched a new learning platform this week that could help. It is offering free lessons in Office 365, coding, compliance and more.

Currently hiring?

If you’re currently recruiting rather than looking for a new role, check out this advice from Hays’ global head of technology, James Milligan. He outlined five key things to remember if you’re planning to hire for top technology talent after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Knowing about the types of issues today’s employees are passionate about is also important for recruiters and hiring teams. We spoke to vice-president of global HR at Workhuman, Niamh Graham, to learn more.

