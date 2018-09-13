Logicalis to hire 25 as part of a €1m digital transformation investment

While the brunt of the hires will be concentrated in the company’s Sandyford offices, it will also be hiring for positions across its client sites country-wide.

IT solutions and managed services provider Logicalis Ireland has today (13 September) disclosed that it will take on 25 new hires over the next two years as part of a €1 m investment in its own digital transformation.

The firm will be hiring across a number of departments including professional services, sales and security. It is hiring for roles such as technical consultants in Hybrid IT, and cloud technology professionals with a focus on middleware, software and OS.

“We are delighted to be doubling our investment in cutting edge technologies and adding to the services team,” said Andrew Baird, managing director at Logicalis Ireland. “Growth and change is vital to every organisation, and these additions will allow us to better support our growing customer base throughout Ireland.

“We know from experience that in order to digitally transform a business, you not only need the latest apps and front end interfaces, you also need to invest in existing platforms.”

This week has been a busy one for enterprises dotted around Ireland, as is to be expected – just as September historically signalled harvest time in the agrarian calendar, this month is a time that many firms hit the ground running after a much-needed break over the balmy summer months.

There are myriad opportunities for jobseekers – in Derry for example, digital transformation firm Alchemy is to take on 256 new hires and establish a European centre of excellence in the north-west.

Meanwhile, professional services firm Deloitte has begun the process of recruiting 280 graduates across Ireland. It has also rolled out is new online self-assessment tool called Find Your Fit. The tool is designed to help graduates ascertain which of the many programmes the company has on offer would be best suited to their skill set.

Just yesterday, digital transformation company Monsoon Consulting revealed 15 new jobs in Clonskeagh as part of its lofty plans to double its revenue by 2021.