Almost 300 new roles announced across Ireland in time for the holidays

There was an unexpected surge in new roles this week across Ireland in the areas of engineering, finance and network intelligence.

December commands a wind-down. The sunless, inclement weather drains your energy. The impending holidays prove too distracting and focus wanes. In a way, there’s something enjoyable about the collective release that happens once people gear up to eat, sleep, rest and be merry.

So, a surge in jobs announcements around this time is pretty unexpected. Yet this week, that is exactly what happened. We reported on a total of 295 roles newly created across Ireland.

MathWorks in Galway revealed this week that it will add 85 jobs over the next year. Also on Monday, we reported that Technical Engineering Group (TEG) is set to recruit 40 at a newly opened R&D facility at its global headquarters in Mullingar. Both firms create engineering software.

UK bank Barclays announced intentions to double the headcount by hiring 150 new people at its Dublin office in 2019. It has opened a new 37,000 sq ft property on Molesworth Street where its staff are currently based. The new building is set to be a base for corporate and investment banking, wealth management and card services.

Finally, network intelligence firm ThousandEyes confirmed that it will expand into Ireland by opening a new Dublin office, creating 20 jobs.

This week in the Careers section, we also collected interesting advice and heard a variety of perspectives. We caught up with Linus Sng, who interned at pharma giant BMS, and chatted about the skills you need to succeed in a placement such as the one he undertook. We also heard from Shreya Salehittal, who completed the graduate programme at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care in Limerick and went on to gain full employment with the firm.

We asked Philadelphia-born Coleen Baker about her experience moving from the US to Donegal while working for Pramerica. Though adjusting to country living after years of a metropolitan existence, Baker is enjoying the “vast, wild scenery” of Ireland and had high praise for her colleagues.

We spoke to some of the technology consultants working at Deloitte and found out how you can get a job in this field, what the role entails and what particular traits will help you excel in this area. We also headed down to BD’s research centre to find out what traits you need to work in medtech.

