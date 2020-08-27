Regeneron to add 400 new jobs at Limerick pharma base

Recruitment is underway for roles in commercial manufacturing, process sciences, supply chain and more.

Pharma giant Regeneron has announced plans to add more than 400 new jobs at its industrial operations and product supply facility in Limerick. This will bring the total headcount at the Raheen campus to more than 1,400.

The company had announced in May that it would be recruiting for 60 new positions at the site, but is now set to increase that number. Recruitment is underway to hire full-time specialist roles in commercial manufacturing, process sciences, quality assurance and control, supply chain, and various support functions for scientists, chemists and technicians.

Regeneron said that the new jobs are part of its “long-term commitment to Ireland”. Since 2014, it has invested more than $1bn in the biologics production facility, which currently has around 1,000 employees.

“Just six years ago, we hired our first employee in Limerick,” said Niall O’Leary, Regeneron vice-president and head of the Raheen site.

“With this latest announcement we are adding an additional 400 people to our world-class team. This demonstrates not only Regeneron’s incredibly strong pipeline but our commitment to Ireland and the mid-west region.”

Covid-19 response

The new jobs will support the production of medicines at Regeneron. As well as producing drugs to help people with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, infectious diseases and rare diseases, the company is also developing a potential treatment for Covid-19.

Dan Van Plew, executive vice-president at Regeneron and general manager of industrial operations and product supply, said that as the pandemic hit, the company needed to change how and where it made products.

“In order to make space in our New York facilities to accommodate our Covid-19 efforts, we needed to ramp-up capacity here in Limerick,” he said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD, added that the new jobs in Limerick would provide a “welcome boost” to the economy in the post-Covid world.

“We need to get people back to work and to protect and create sustainable jobs. This announcement is an important and welcome step in that journey.”

More information about open roles at Regeneron can be found on its website.