US financial firm Repay to bring 60 software roles to Ireland

Irish consultancy Protego Technologies will be sourcing and managing the new hires for the Atlanta-based financial services company.

Repay, a payment solutions company headquartered in Georgia, has announced 60 new jobs for Ireland. These will be rolled out in partnership with Protego Technologies, an Irish consultancy for tech teams and developer departments.

Protego will identify, recruit and manage emerging technology talent for Repay’s software architecture and development teams. It’s anticipated that the roles will eventually be based in Dublin, but due to the pandemic they will be carried out remotely initially.

New hires will allow Repay to expand into the Irish and European market and will help it increase its development capacity, start new technology initiatives and enhance its core product offerings in payment digitisation.

The company caters to more than 10,000 merchant locations across a range of industries, including automotive, education and healthcare. Its products span credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing and instant funding.

Repay’s chief technology officer, Jason Kirk, commented: “We are excited to be partnering with Protego, who is well recognised for helping build exceptional development teams across the financial services industry.

“Protego’s approach to development and project management firmly aligns with our business initiatives and growth plans to meet the increased demand to deliver trusted, innovative payment solutions for the North American market.

“This partnership to supplement our software development capabilities further fortifies our commitment to drive innovation and facilitate optimal payment experiences.”

Paul O’Dwyer, managing director at Protego, added: “We are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with Repay, one of the most progressive and innovative payment solutions providers in the market.

“This is a significant strategic step for us that will entail an initial recruitment of 60 skilled software development professionals, where our location in Ireland gives us access to one of the deepest pools of IT talent anywhere in the world.

“We look forward to working with Repay to further advance their solutions for their clients and the firm’s technology and development expertise to deliver exceptional services.”

To learn more about Repay roles in Ireland, visit Protego’s LinkedIn jobs page here.