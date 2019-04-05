There were hundreds of sci-tech jobs announced in Ireland this week

A major life sciences expansion made this a very fruitful week for sci-tech jobseekers in Ireland.

This morning (5 April), Edwards Lifesciences announced a major expansion, creating 600 new jobs in Limerick.

Edwards Lifesciences is a global leader in patient-focused innovations for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring.

Around this time last year, the company announced 600 new jobs with an €80m investment. This morning’s announcement sees it doubling both the investment and the new hires.

Edwards Lifesciences wasn’t the only company announcing sci-tech jobs this week. 3D printer maker Markforged announced its plans open its first European headquarters in Dublin, creating 100 new jobs across all functions.

Meanwhile in Cork, data centre and air-cooling systems manufacturer EDPAC International officially opened its new manufacturing extension and plans to hire 50 new staff members in the next two years.

While major jobs announcements always bring great excitement to jobseekers, a vast number of sci-tech companies are constantly recruiting and looking for top talent.

Following is acquisition of Shire, Japanese pharma company Takeda has been on a major recruitment drive for its Dunboyne facility.

Siliconrepubilc.com headed down to its recruitment day in NIBRT to find out the kind of candidates they’re looking for and what will make someone stand out.

Those who want to work in the tech industry might be wondering what it’s really like? What better way to find out than to hear from employees from all stages of their careers who are already working in it?

This week, we learned about Bróna Homan’s experience as a graduate working at the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics (ACIA). For those starting out their career and thinking about where their first steps should be, Homan’s graduate perspective could help you.

We also heard from Victor Navas Santajuana, a software engineer at Johnson & Johnson Technology, the multinational’s EMEA software development centre. He talked about a typical day in his role and the kind of skills he uses on a daily basis.

Finally, we spoke to Fidelity Investment’s Philip O’Dwyer about his experience working in data engineering, particularly from a leadership perspective.

