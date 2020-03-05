Digital fraud prevention firm Sift opens EMEA headquarters in Dublin

US-headquartered Sift will base its EMEA operations at a new office in Dublin.

Sift, a company founded in 2011 working in digital fraud prevention, has announced the opening of a new office in Dublin city centre. The office will act as the company’s EMEA headquarters and is its first international office.

In addition to its San Francisco headquarters, Sift has offices in the US cities of Scottsdale and Seattle. The company works with brands such as Twitter, Airbnb and Twilio, as well as several European brands such as Cabify, Curve, Delivery Hero and GetYourGuide.

Sift claims to prevent fraud and abuse among its clients across a global data network of 35bn events per month. It said it has already hired several sales staff for the Dublin office, with plans to continue hiring.

Siliconrepublic.com has reached out to Sift to find how many employees it is looking to recruit for the South Richmond St location.

Why Dublin

“Dublin has become a true hub of technology innovation,” said Tonia Luykx, Sift’s VP of sales for EMEA.

“Having been born and raised in Ireland, I’ve personally witnessed and been part of the amazing developments coming from global technology companies that have made Dublin their European headquarters. As we continue growing our Dublin office, we’re excited to help businesses all over Europe, the Middle East and Africa fight fraud and create better user experiences.”

Jason Tan, Sift’s CEO and co-founder, added: “While we have already seen significant traction in EMEA, it’s clear that we have a huge opportunity to help companies develop their digital trust and safety postures so that they can not only fight fraud, but truly grow their businesses.”

A report recently released by the company found that online payment fraud attempts increased by 73pc in 2019. Additional findings suggested that cybercriminals are using mobile devices more than desktops or laptops to commit payment fraud.

Welcoming the news, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “I am delighted that Sift have chosen Ireland to be the location for their new EMEA Headquarters and wish them continued success in the future.”