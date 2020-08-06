7 companies hiring in Ireland’s sunny south-east

From chemical analysis to quality engineering, you might just find your next career move in the south-east of Ireland.

Summer may be coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you can’t scoop up a new job in Ireland’s sunny south-east. Get your search started with our list of companies that are either currently hiring or have plans to take on new staff in the region.

Make sure you check out our previous article about the companies hiring for science and tech roles in Cork, too.

Eurofins Scientific

First on the list is Eurofins Scientific, a testing laboratories company headquartered in Luxembourg. It has global reach, with sites across the Americas, Asia, Africa and Europe.

In Ireland, Eurofins specialises in biopharma, food testing and environmental services. Its south-east facility is based in Dungarvan, Co Waterford, where it is currently hiring for a number of roles. These include data reviewers, technical writers, project managers, chemistry analysts and more.

HSE

The Health Service Executive (HSE) is currently hiring for a medical scientist to join its team in Wexford. This is a permanent, full-time role based in the multidisciplinary lab at Wexford General Hospital.

Visit the HSE jobs portal to learn more about the position and other roles.

MTech Mobility

Also hiring in the south-east is MTech Mobility, a US mobile and IT repair company. The firm recently announced plans for 25 new jobs in Wexford at its new European operations base in Ardcavan Business Park.

Providing services across device deployment, help-desk support, warranty management and more, MTech will be filling the new roles over the next three years. Keep an eye on its website for further updates.

MTech Mobility Announces Significant Expansion into European Markets! Check out the official announcement on our site https://t.co/F9SmiQl3zv pic.twitter.com/sd9qURBJx1 — MTech Mobility (@MTechMobility) July 14, 2020

NearForm

Located in Tramore, Co Waterford, software company NearForm, which developed the Covid Tracker Ireland app, is recruiting right now.

NearForm was founded in 2011 as a remote-first company, meaning that many of its employees work remotely. Headquartered in Waterford County Council’s old building, NearForm currently has a QA remote engineer position available for anyone living in Europe, as well as a senior React Native developer role.

Teva

Teva Pharmaceuticals, a multinational pharmaceutical company with dual headquarters in Israel and the US, has a number of operations in Ireland. Its Waterford site includes a research and development centre that supplies respiratory products to the US and around 30 other global markets.

Teva currently has vacancies for a controls engineer and a regulatory affairs manager in Waterford, as well as a global technologies director who can be based at any of its European sites.

UPMC

UPMC, a Pittsburgh-based healthcare provider, recently announced plans for a new global technology operations centre in Kilkenny. With a number of sites in Ireland already, the company employs nearly 500 people across hospitals, oncology centres and outpatient sites in Waterford, Kildare, Cork and Carlow.

Up to 60 new positions are planned for UPMC’s new centre in Kilkenny, with roles spanning security and privacy analysis, IT management and network, security and systems engineering. Keep up to date with recruitment at UPMC here.

UPMC is hiring! We offer an excellent remuneration package. Be part of a healthcare system that is growing in Ireland and committed to innovation and technology. Visit https://t.co/M7zy154AKN for all posts. pic.twitter.com/j3LHQAbgts — UPMC in Ireland (@UPMCinIreland) July 14, 2020

West Pharmaceuticals

West Pharmaceuticals is a pharma, biotech and medical devices solutions provider. Led out of Pennsylvania, the company manufactures systems for the containment and delivery of injectable medicines, including stoppers and seals, syringe components and self-injection systems.

West’s Waterford base is a global centre of excellence for advanced manufacturing, located on Carickpherish Road in Waterford city. It’s currently hiring for a number of roles, including a senior quality engineer, a maintenance technician, a microbiology particle analyst and more.