US insurance firm Unum to create 50 jobs at Carlow tech centre

Unum, a US insurance company, has announced plans to expand its technology centre in Carlow with the creation of at least more 50 jobs.

With the aim of furthering its own digital transformation efforts, Unum is set to expand its Irish office in Co Carlow. The company, which provides income protection insurance in the US, UK and Poland, first opened its Carlow office in 2008 and currently employs 150 staff.

Now, with the extension of its workspace at Shamrock Plaza, the company will enter the next phase of its expansion and plans to exceed its original target of employing 200 people locally. Unum said it is hiring for positions across the software development life cycle of its technologies.

“Unum is extremely proud of the impact our technology centre in Carlow has on our business,” said Padraig O’Neill, managing director and VP of Unum Ireland.

“The software engineering roles in AWS, Salesforce, data science and analytics are helping accelerate our digital transformation.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, added that the company has been a “real success story” for Carlow.

“The company has developed strong ties with the community in that time, particularly with Carlow Institute of Technology,” Varadkar said. “I am pleased to see that Unum intends to expand its workforce over the coming months. This is another welcome boost for the south-east.”

IDA Ireland is supporting the expansion. The State agency’s CEO, Martin Shanahan, described Unum as a “significant employer of technologists in the region”.

“[Unum is] the largest tech employer in Carlow and a key partner to the Carlow Institute of Technology from which it employs a substantial portion of its graduates,” he said. “I wish Unum every success as it moves into its expanded campus at Shamrock Plaza, ensuring the team has capacity to continue its expansion first announced in 2008.”

More information about jobs at Unum can be found here.