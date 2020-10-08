70 new jobs for Belfast as IT firm Version 1 expands

Version 1 will be hiring for software developers, automation specialists, DevOps engineers and more to work at its new digital development hub in Belfast.

IT services provider Version 1 has announced plans for a new digital development hub in Belfast. The company has seen increased demand for digital and cloud solutions in both the public and private sectors and it plans to hire 70 new IT staff by October 2021.

Version 1 was founded in Dublin in 1996 and has been operating in Belfast since 2012. Its offices across Ireland, the UK and India together employ 1,300 people. Today’s announcement will see its Belfast team grow to 200.

The new roles will include cloud-native software developers, test automation specialists, site reliability engineers, data engineers, DevOps engineers, service designers, product managers and scrum masters.

The company has clients in pharmaceuticals, financial services, higher education and more. Its new hub will help it cater to a “strong deals pipeline”, including a nearshore development contract with a London-headquartered wealth-management firm.

CEO Tom O’Connor said that new recruits will help Version 1’s customers to “accelerate their digital transformation”.

“Having opened our Belfast office just eight years ago, the Version 1 Northern Ireland team has really exceeded all ambitions through incremental growth and exceptional performance,” he said.

“The team also works closely with local schools, universities and other agencies in establishing routes for underrepresented groups and non-IT people to start a career in IT throughout Northern Ireland.”

Lorna McAdoo, the company’s director of operations in Northern Ireland, added that the announcement is “strong evidence” of the level of technical expertise in Belfast.

“The new hub represents our ongoing commitment to our clients and community, the availability of IT talent in the region and our ambition to be one of the most successful IT companies in Northern Ireland,” she said.

Last year, Version 1 also expanded its team in Cork with 40 specialist IT roles. More information about jobs and working life at Version 1 can be found through its careers portal.