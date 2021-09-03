10 new bioprocessing production jobs in Cork with Watson-Marlow

The cleanroom facility on New Mallow Road in Cork will produce single-use assemblies for fluid management in bioprocessing.

The Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) has started production at its new cleanroom facility in Cork, creating 10 new positions with the company.

Warson-Marlow produces fluid management technology. This new facility is designed to meet the needs of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as companies in the food and beverage sectors.

The site will also be used to provide customer service and support to WMFTG’s Ireland-based customers.

“WMFTG has a long history of success in Ireland and we’re delighted to build on our established presence in Cork,” said Graham Doyle, general manager at WMFTG Ireland.

“The new facility will provide biotech, pharma, food and beverage manufacturing organisations in Ireland with specifically designed, validated products to support their innovation, based on our extensive experience across multiple industries.”

The facility is 156 sq m and will produce its Puresu custom single-use assembles to meet a variety of needs in bioprocessing. These can be combined with their open architecture design to create a fluid path that is customisable to the specific bioprocessing requirements WMFTG said that each of their Puresu assemblies are built in-house and are traceable throughout the manufacturing process.

Watson-Marlow was founded in 1956 and is a subsidiary of UK-based steam management company Spirax Sarco. Throughout this time, it has designed and created components and systems for customers in food processing and handling, as well as industrial and pharmaceutical markets.

The company highlighted that Ireland is a headquarters for the European biopharma market and that the country plays an important part in science and medicine.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, TD commented on the announcement and said: “Congratulations to the Watson-Marlow team on this latest expansion, which will create 10 new jobs in the company’s facility on the New Mallow Road.

“Ireland is globally recognised for excellence in the biopharmaceutical sector, allowing us to attract the very best investment. I wish the team continued success with their work here.”