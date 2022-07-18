Shannon-based R&D centre to drive mobility tech of the future

The Future Mobility Campus Ireland is working with the likes of General Motors and Collins Aerospace on projects such as electric vehicle take-off and autonomous driving.

Shannon, Co Clare is the base for one of Ireland’s first commercial campuses focusing on the development of mobility technologies.

The Future Mobility Campus Ireland (FMCI) celebrated its official opening on Friday 15 July. It will provide an R&D and testing site for tech spanning ground and air uses.

Some of the projects to be facilitated by the FMCI include unmanned drones, electric vehicle take-off, autonomous driving and advanced air mobility.

The site will support large and small-scale enterprises, as well as individual researchers and Government entities.

The FMCI is partnering with major mobility and tech players including Jaguar Land Rover, Shannon Group, Cisco, Valeo, Seagate, Red Hat, Taoglas, Mergon, Exida, Analog Devices, General Motors, Pipiper, Collins Aerospace and Avtrain.

It is being funded by the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment through Enterprise Ireland. It is also in receipt of funding from Clare County Council, Limerick City and County Council, the Western Development Commission and some of its industry partners.

Investment of approximately €5.5m has been made in the campus so far. Last week, ahead of its official opening, the FMCI was awarded a priming grant as part of the Regional Enterprise Innovation Scoping Scheme (REISS). The grant will enable it to develop a large-scale advanced air mobility hub, which will enable large scale electric vertical take-off and landing services.

In June, a European consortium coordinated by the FMCI was approved and funded by the EU to develop tech for aerial unmanned traffic management systems. That research project will also support the modernisation of air traffic management in Europe.

Russell Vickers, CEO of FMCI, said that the work done at the facility can contribute to business, public service and society as a whole. “Our unique facility in Shannon is facilitating safe, cost-effective and sustainable transport of freight and people now and into the future.”

CEO of Shannon Group, Mary Considine described the FMCI as a provider of innovation in the Shannon region, as well as nationally.

Attending the official opening of the FMCI, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that future mobility was an “important and interesting area” given the world’s need to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and make cities more liveable.

“We want Ireland to be at the cutting-edge of new technologies, and that means we must continually invest in research, testing new ideas, seeing what works and how it can be improved,” he concluded.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.