How pharma companies can do more than help their consumers

Life sciences and pharma companies can make a massive difference in society through research and medicine. But some can take it even further.

This week, we’re celebrating all things science, including the wonderful work that science companies can do to help the community and society as a whole.

We already know what a massive difference pharma, biotech and medtech companies can make through life-changing medicines and devices.

But impacting those who use and consume their products directly is not the only way these life sciences companies can make a difference.

In fact, though corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, many pharma giants such as Amgen are reaching out to the community in other ways to make an even bigger difference.

Siliconrepublic.com headed down to Amgen Dún Laoghaire to find out more about Helping Hands, one of the company’s major initiatives.

Amgen’s Laoise O’Murchu said that the company offers €30,000 annually and the staff can bring forward their ideas for how they’d like to help the local community.

“CSR is an integral part of what we do here in Amgen,” she said. “Our mission is to serve patients but it’s not just the medicines we manufacture, it’s how we make a positive impact in the community.”

The Helping Hands programme allows staff to pitch ideas that matter most to them, and money available allows more than one initiative to benefit from the programme.

Darren Brady is the information systems director at Amgen Dún Laoghaire and one of the employees who submitted a project for Helping Hands.

“I submitted the Liquid Therapy foundation as a project,” he said. Liquid Therapy is a foundation that provides aquatic experiences to children with both physical and emotional development needs and is of particular interest for the autism community.

“Having a young family myself, I’m particularly interested in any foundation or organisations that provides opportunities to kids that they wouldn’t normally get,” said Brady. “It’s good to see the company connecting with the community and providing back and it really helps with engagement of the staff.”

O’Murchu said Amgen attracts a staff that is interested in giving back to the community are interested in making a difference for others “both in their work and outside the walls of Amgen”.