Angel investors in south-east Ireland plan to invest €10m in local start-ups

HBAN’s south-east syndicate has a strong track record of investing.

Halo Business Angel Network (HBAN) has confirmed that angel investors in the south-east region of Ireland have €10m to invest in local start-ups over the next three years.

The South East Business Angel Network (SEBAN) syndicate has a busy track record, and has already made 38 investments to the value of €6m in start-ups in the areas of ICT, manufacturing and food.

HBAN coordinator for the south-east of Ireland, Aidan Shine, said that the SEBAN syndicate’s investment plans are not restricted to start-ups in this region, and it is actually seeking five more angels to join its ranks.

The angels are calling

Potential angels are likely to be successful business people or entrepreneurs with an appetite for helping local start-ups to grow by offering expertise and insight as well as capital.

“A key part of our success is the fact that companies that pitch for investment to our angels have been vetted, prepared and confirmed as investor-ready, high-potential start-ups by HBAN,” Shine explained.

“We are looking for new members to join SEBAN and access the unique opportunities that HBAN offers its network of angels.

“HBAN is on a drive to boost the amount invested in Irish start-ups by HBAN angels to €25m per year by 2020. Increasing the number of business angels in the six regional Irish HBAN syndicates is essential to reaching these targets.”

Shine said that angel investors fill an important gap in the start-up ecosystem in Ireland.

“This type of investment offers support and guidance as well as funding, so it’s smart money.

“Getting new investors is a priority for HBAN’s South East Syndicate. We would strongly recommend that any potential investors get a real sense of what SEBAN is about by test-driving the experience at one of the regular forums and pitching events.”