Terra Nutritech among Irish start-ups bagging big deals in Europe

Irish agritech start-up Terra Nutritech is one of four Enterprise Ireland client companies that have struck significant deals with European counterparts to grow their businesses.

Terra Nutritech, a family business based in Co Kildare developing technology for precision liquid delivery of nutritional supplements for animals, announced today (14 June) that it has struck two deals valued at a combined amount of €15m with French and German feed distributors.

The first is a €10m agreement with Pature Vision to provide farmers in the French market with precision mineral supplements for livestock. The second is a €5m contract with ASL GmbH, a distributor of feed additives and agricultural technologies in Germany.

Terra Nutritech’s latest partnerships are part of a broader spate of deals signed by Irish companies with French and European companies during a visit by Minister for Business, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, TD to the ongoing VivaTech conference in Paris.

“Irish companies are forging increasingly strong business links in France, with Enterprise Ireland client companies achieving record export sales of €1.61bn to France last year,” Coveney said at VivaTech, an annual tech conference focused on innovation and start-ups.

“Today’s announcements are a great representation of the scale of the business opportunities for Irish companies across sectors such as ICT, clean technologies, construction, agritech and fintech in France.”

‘Important opportunity’

Transfermate, Mercury and CoolPlanet are three other Irish start-ups that are signing deals today.

Mercury has been named the general contractor for a major expansion project for a Digital Realty data centre outside of Paris, while CoolPlanet will sign a strategic partnership with LDC Group, the largest poultry meat group in Europe, to support its sustainability goals.

Transfermate, on the other hand, is teaming up with French perfume distributor DC Interbeauty to help the company make international payments.

Enterprise Ireland country manager for France, Patrick Torrekens, said that the trade mission presents “a really important opportunity” to build on Irish-French business relationships and support Enterprise Ireland client companies to scale in the market.

“We continue to see strong growth opportunities for Irish companies in sectors such as agritech, fintech and business services, construction and life sciences and we support our clients to enter and scale in the market through our two French offices in Paris and Lyon.”

