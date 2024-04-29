Deciphex partners with Novartis for AI drug research

The collaboration will see the creation and utilisation of an AI suite, to be deployed in pre-clinical pathology assessments.

Irish pathology start-up Deciphex has announced a partnership with Swiss pharma giant Novartis to develop AI tools for drug discovery and development.

The collaboration will leverage the expertise of both organisations to design an innovative AI approach to discovering lesions within tissue.

Maximising on both companies’ existing offerings, the team-up will build a suite of AI tools and cutting-edge algorithms designed to identify lesions across species. Additionally, by strictly adhering to up-to-date regulations around AI development, both companies aim to improve the “regulatory acceptance of AI tools.”

Using Deciphex’s advanced scanning technology, Novartis can begin the digitalisation of a significant collection of tissue slides. Both companies aim to transform pathology research, pre-clinical assessment and how drugs are researched and developed, for the betterment of the industry and global healthcare.

No financial information has been made public, however, the estimated figure is believed to be around €15m, according to the Business Post.

CEO of Deciphex Dr Donal O’Shea said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Novartis in leveraging AI technology to drive innovation in preclinical research.”

“This partnership underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare through the development of cutting-edge solutions that address critical challenges in drug development lifecycles.”

Fiona Marshall, president of biomedical research at Novartis, said, “Novartis is committed to innovating AI-based approaches with potential to accelerate drug discovery and development and bring life-changing medicines to patients faster.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Deciphex to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of preclinical safety studies with AI and look forward to making transformative strides in this space.”

Last December, Deciphex was named Medtech Company of the Year by the Irish Medtech Association for its work in developing digital and remote expert pathology services.

