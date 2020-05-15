Dundalk start-up’s app aims to save vegans time spent reading labels

The Vegan Check app wants to help users discover nearby vegan-friendly goods, services, foods, ingredients, cosmetics and clothes.

Whether you’re a long-time vegan or simply experimenting with a lifestyle change now that you have more time at home, it’s likely you have struggled at some point to decipher ingredients to decide whether a food is suitable for you or not.

To try and solve that problem, Dundalk start-up Vegan Check has developed an app to help vegans and eco-conscious individuals to discover vegan-friendly foods. The app also includes information on vegan cosmetics, shoes, clothes and other products.

The app launched in March 2020, with 200 beta users on iOS and Android. Its goal is providing easy access to an online forum where users can find plant-based products and services based on their location.

Community features

Founded by Wagner Rosati, Vegan Check offers a collaborative social platform that encourages users to share photos, interact and discover new products and services.

Users can share feedback and experiences, making it easier for others to find vegan tattoo studios, beauty salons or grocery stores based on their location.

“I want the app to be a helpful tool for people and to encourage the use of plant-based materials instead of animal by-products. Through the app, I want to be able to support sanctuaries that care about the animals,” Rosati said.

In the future, the founder hopes to add a gamification element to the app, which will enable active users who frequently submit information and photographs to earn badges that could get them discounts or offers from partnered brands.

The Dundalk start-up wants the Vegan Check app to serve as a centralised access point and community for vegans or individuals who may be in a “constant quest” to find 100pc cruelty-free and plant-based products and services. It added that it hopes users’ posts and comments will help it “play a meaningful role” in the daily lives of vegans and people who are transitioning to a vegan lifestyle.