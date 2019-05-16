12 blockchain start-ups selected for Zug’s Crypto Valley

Zug in Switzerland is arguably the blockchain capital of the world. We look at 12 promising start-ups selected for the prestigious CV Labs Incubation accelerator in the Crypto Valley.

Last year we looked at 12 start-ups based in the Swiss canton of Zug to watch. The area has earned the sobriquet Crypto Valley, or the Silicon Valley of Finance, due to the massive concentration of fintech, cryptocurrency, e-commerce and blockchain start-ups.

This time we are looking at 12 start-ups from around the world that have been selected to join the first cohort of CV VC (Crypto Valley Venture Capital) CV Labs Incubation programme. The second edition of this programme starts in autumn 2019, and applications can be submitted here.

CV VC will invest up to $125,000 in seed funding into the 12 participating early-stage blockchain companies in return for 10pc equity. Participants in the programme benefit from an extensive curriculum, education and coaching, the CV Labs network, the workspace, and a series of events.

Out of 500 applications, 12 start-ups were chosen for the first cohort and have relocated to Zug for the 10-week programme. As outlined by CV VC, the start-ups selected for the accelerator are listed below.

AdHash (Bulgaria)

The AdHash protocol cuts the dead weight from the digital ad ecosystem to bring efficiency and trust. AdHash rebuilds a real-time bidding framework from the ground up, combining first-party ad hosting and unique hash IDs to eliminate the majority of ad fraud vectors, delivering transparency and control to advertisers, publishers and users.

Assembl (US)

Assembl is improving the quality and accessibility of scientific data by interconnecting disparate data sources and positively incentivising data interchange with simple and scalable software solutions.

BitFreezer (US)

BitFreezer aims to make your smartphone the most secure tool for crypto, also offering the potential to turn your smart fridge into a storage device for keys.

BHander (Austria)

BHander is developing a wireless multicurrency crypto wallet with payment capabilities, combining both wallet and payment solutions, helping to drive the adoption of fast and instantly settled crypto payments.

Bytes (Switzerland)

Bytes paves the way for blockchain-based, last-mile internet connectivity. It enables machines to trade internet access with one another in a distributed fashion.

CryptoPolice (Latvia)

A community-based scam identification platform, CryptoPolice is creating a decentralised system where people can share identified scams and check the verification process and legitimacy of an approved scam.

Kimeo (India)

Kimeo is creating a video app using blockchain, cloud and cryptocurrencies where everyone is a stakeholder and everyone gets rewarded. People get rewarded for adding and consuming content, and advertisers reward people to watch their content.

Orvium (US)

Orvium is building a social network for scientific collaboration, funding and publication management. It aligns goals and incentives for all stakeholders in the process.

PocketJam (South Africa)

PocketJam is developing a platform that incentivises children to solve mathematical problems to earn pocket money. It improves critical thinking, pattern recognition and problem-solving skills.

Ptolemy (US)

Ptolemy has created a crowdsourced encyclopaedia platform based on innovative fractional page ownership with revenue share.

Sprinter (US)

Sprinter is a decentralised platform connecting a distributed network with the solutions and resources needed to build, grow and scale technology businesses, as well as accelerate innovation.

Tezsure (US)

One of the strongest usecases for blockchain is insurance. Learn more from @bernd_oostrum, the founder of @tezsure, on why the future of insurance is decentralized from TezTalks.https://t.co/5fjiETvLOJ — Tezos Commons (@TezosCommons) May 1, 2019

Tezsure has created an insurance marketplace where users can create new insurance policies and products as a group. It simplifies and aligns goals for participants in the insurance market with the use of AI and smart contracts.

